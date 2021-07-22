Nurses across the country have responded with disappointment to yesterday’s NHS pay rise announcement, in which the government offered them a 3% pay rise “in recognition of their extraordinary efforts” during the pandemic.

The rise, which applies to most NHS staff including nurses, paramedics, doctors and dentists, comes after proposals for a 1% pay rise made by the Department for Health and Social Care back in March were met with widespread criticism.

Government calculations suggest that the rise would mean an additional £1000 a year for the average nurse, and £540 for porters and cleaners. But unions have pointed out that, as inflation continues over the coming year, these numbers will amount to a pay cut for many workers.