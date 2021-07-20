It seems we should all get ready to shout the words, “I got a text!” this summer – but, unlike the Love Islanders, our buzzing phones probably won’t be cause for excitement. We are, after all, in the midst of a so-called ‘pingdemic’.

Essentially a portmanteau of ‘pandemic’ and ‘ping’, the term has been steadily trending on social media for a wee while now, and that’s because the number of people being “pinged” by the Covid-19 NHS app has risen sharply over the last month. Indeed, more than half a million alerts were sent out in the week to 7 July – a 46% rise on the previous week and the highest number on record.