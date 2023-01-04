The NHS has been in crisis for some time now, but the last couple of weeks have seen the challenges the health service is facing reach new levels.

From extensive GP waiting lists to ambulance delays and difficulties accessing emergency care, over the last couple of months NHS users have been met by a system struggling to keep up with extreme demand.

But what is driving the crisis the NHS is currently facing? And what (if anything) is being done about it? Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.