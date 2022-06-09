The nurse also revealed the amount of time she thought it would take for those waiting to be seen – and it wasn’t good news for anyone.

“Our current wait time for a doctor is seven-and-a-half hours,” she explained. “I will estimate that by the time I go home in the morning at eight o’clock, some of you will still be here waiting for a doctor, because the wait will get up to 12 or 13 hours, I will expect that.

“There are currently no beds in the Trust; we are trying to make some space if we can, but if people are admitted there’s a chance they might stay in A&E for the night. We will make you comfortable; we will do our best and will look after you, but please don’t expect that you’ll be going straight to a ward – that may not happen.”

The nurse also told those who felt particularly unwell to let the reception staff know, and asked relatives of those in need of assistance to leave the waiting room to make space.