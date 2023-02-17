The former victims’ commissioner has called the release of sensitive information about missing woman Nicola Bulley “as sexist as it comes”
45-year-old Nicola Bulley has been missing since 27 January after vanishing when she took her dog for a walk by the River Wyre in Lancashire.
Former victims’ commissioner Dame Vera Baird has condemned the decision to release sensitive details about missing woman Nicola Bulley, calling it “as sexist as it comes”.
45-year-old Bulley has been missing since 27 January after vanishing when she took her dog for a walk by the River Wyre in Lancashire. The Lancashire constabulary is currently facing criticism for sharing that Bulley had experienced “significant issues with alcohol”, brought on by menopause, before she disappeared three weeks ago.
Baird said she thought the police would not have released such sensitive details had a man gone missing, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is a dreadful error to put this in the public domain for absolutely nothing and I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes”. Suella Braverman, the home secretary, also expressed her concerns to the force about the release of the personal information.
Initially, the force refused to elaborate on “vulnerabilities” that made Bulley a high-risk missing person, but later released a statement about her medical and mental health issues. It also reported a response car staffed by police and health workers “attended a report of concern for welfare” at her home on 10 January.
The case has captured public attention and it remains the police’s “working hypothesis” that Bulley fell into the River Wyre while taking her dog, Willow, for a walk. However, specialist divers have been unable to find any trace of the missing woman, leading to ongoing social media speculation and “armchair detectives” theorising and debating what may have happened online.
In a statement shared on 16 February, Bulley’s relatives asked the public to end the “appalling” levels of speculation and “rumours” about her private life, as they spoke about the “significant” side effects she faced from perimenopause.
Bulley reportedly suffered from brain fog and restless sleep and stopped taking hormone replacement drugs as these gave her “intense headaches”. Bulley’s family also said they had been aware in advance that the force was planning to release personal information about “Nikki”.
Defending the decision, Andrew Snowden, a Conservative politician and the police and crime commissioner for Lancashire, said the force were being “as transparent as they can be”.
Images: Getty