Shortly after Smallman and Henry’s deaths, two Metropolitan Police officers were arrested and suspended from their duties for allegedly taking selfies with the sisters’ bodies and sharing the images via WhatsApp. Writing for Stylist last June, Danielle Dash said: “I have no choice but to believe that Nicole and Bibaa were denied dignity in death because they were Black women. It was an unabashed act of misogynoir.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Mina Smallman said she empathised profoundly with Everard’s family, adding that the marketing executive’s death – allegedly at the hands of a serving Metropolitan Police officer – had sent her and her husband “back in time emotionally”.

“I know what that family, the parents, will be going through and it is a hell,” she said. “You can’t begin to understand what it is to lose a child under those circumstances and then to have a further betrayal – [by] the very organisation who… we have an agreement with that they will protect us, they will honour us, and behave in a way that gives our deceased dignity.”

Referencing the fact that a police officer guarding the site where Everard’s remains were found in Kent has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), after allegedly sending a meme to colleagues that joked about abducting and murdering women, Smallman continued: “To hear that not only had Sarah’s parents lost Sarah, but they had the indignity of having someone [sending] a meme – how heartless. How heartless.”

In November, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was formally asked to consider criminal charges against the two officers alleged to have been involved in taking photographs at the scene of Nicole Smallman and Henry’s deaths. Another six Met officers were also revealed to be under investigation for receiving the photos in a WhatsApp group and failing to report them.