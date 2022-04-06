Divorce laws have been overhauled for the first time in 50 years today, meaning that married couples will be able to start divorce proceedings without having to apportion the “blame” for the breakdown of their marriage.

The no-fault divorce legislation is expected to put an end to the “blame game” for couples wishing to split amicably and avoid complicated proceedings.

Previously, unless adultery, unreasonable behaviour or desertion could be proven, the only way to get divorced without the agreement of a spouse was to live separately for five years.

But for those separations that are murkier, with one party resisting, the option of a no-fault divorce is a lifeline.