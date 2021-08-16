Spice Girls may have taught us that “friendship never ends,” but according to recent research by Santander, lockdown has left a quarter of adults thinking they have no real friends.

Indeed, after 18 months of restrictions, many of which prohibited socialising outside of your household, levels of loneliness in the UK increased dramatically, with the Office for National Statistics reporting that 7.2% of the adult population said that they felt lonely “often” or “always” during the pandemic.