Nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to strike for two days next month in what will be the biggest walkout in the NHS’s history.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced national strikes – the first in its 106-year history – on 15 and 20 December amid its ongoing pay dispute with the government, after ministers claimed the 19% pay rise demanded was unaffordable.

“Ministers have chosen strike action,” said RCN general secretary Pat Cullen. “Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve.”