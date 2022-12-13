“At this point, patient safety is being compromised day in, day out in every department, whether that be wards, the emergency department, the community or theatres. Patient safety is being compromised because we don’t have safe and effective care staff numbers and skill mix.

“We have escalated our concerns at every level – this is not something that has happened overnight, we’ve had years of austerity. We are just fed up that our politicians don’t listen to us, and that they’re having to rely on overseas recruitment because they cannot recruit and retain enough of our own nurses.

“Of course, while the RCN members have voted for strike action, Pat [Cullen] our general secretary and chief executive has made it very, very clear that these strike actions could be suspended if the government agreed to enter formal negotiations. Their unwillingness to do that, to me, displays their absolute disregard for the nursing profession. In fact, it infuriates me.

“Our politicians have the power to stop the strike action by simply entering into formal negotiations with Pat and the RCN. And their refusal to do that angers me more than anything.