“And for victims of this kind of violence, it is difficult to testify in war times because nobody feels safe.

“This is another instrument that they are using as their weaponry,” she added. “This is another weapon in their arsenal in this war and conflict. That’s why they’re using this systematically and openly.”

Zelenska urged countries to “recognise this a war crime and to hold all of the perpetrators accountable” through a “global response” to these atrocities.

“We see that Russian servicemen are very open about this,” she continued. “They talk about it over the phone with their relatives, from phone conversations we’ve managed to capture.

“In fact, the wives of Russian servicemen encourage this, they say, ‘Go on, rape those Ukrainian women. Just don’t share this with me; just don’t tell me.’”