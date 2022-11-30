In an emotional speech in the House of Commons yesterday (29 November), the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, urged MPs not to forget the tragedy of the Russian invasion this Christmas.

In the address, Zelenska thanked Britain for its support in the war against Russia, explaining that Ukrainians are going through a terror similar to that experienced by the UK during the Second World War, when Nazi Germany bombed cities in the Blitz.

“You did not surrender, and we will not surrender. But victory is not the only thing we need. We need justice,” she said.