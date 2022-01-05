“We now have a substantial level of protection,” said the prime minister. “So, together with the plan B measures we introduced before Christmas, we have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again.

“We can keep our schools and our businesses open and we can find a way to live with this virus.”

Johnson acknowledged that the weeks ahead would be “challenging” but added: “If we all play our part in containing the spread of this virus, the disruptions we face can be far less severe than a national lockdown, with all the devastation that would bring for livelihoods and the life chances of our children.”

“There will be a difficult period for our wonderful NHS for the next few weeks because of Omicron. I just think that we have to get through it as best we possibly can.”

However, responding to the briefing, many took to social media to express their anger that the government isn’t doing enough to curb rising cases.