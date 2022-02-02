Operation Hotton: investigation reveals Met police officers made rape threats and joked about domestic violence in vile WhatsApp messages
Operation Hotton investigations found evidence of discrimination, misogyny, harassment and bullying involving officers at Charing Cross Police Station, London.
Content warning: this article contains references to sexual assault, sexual violence and domestic abuse.
An investigation has found 14 police officers sent sexist, racist and homophobic messages that included rape threats and jokes about domestic violence. The Metropolitan police have denounced the behaviour as “reprehensible”.
Operation Hotton, led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), began in March 2018 and found text and WhatsApp messages between officers which were highly sexualised, discriminatory or referred to violence, which officers often defended as ‘banter’.
They included one sent by a male officer to a female colleague saying: “I would happily rape you.”
“Although the matters we investigated occurred three years ago, we know through our independent investigations, the communities we engage with and concerns raised by officers and the wider public, that these were not isolated incidents,” explained Sal Naseem, regional director of the IOPC in the report’s foreword.
The probe found “multiple concerning behavioural themes about the attitudes and behaviour of police officers” including aggressive behaviour, ‘banter’ used to excuse oppressive behaviours and toxic masculinity, misogyny and sexual harassment.
Other messages indicated the repeated mocking of non-Christian religions, the Black Lives Matter movement, people with disabilities, racism and homophobia, as well as numerous messages about domestic violence, plus sexually explicit, misogynistic and demeaning conversations.
“Getting a woman into bed is like spreading butter. It can be done with a bit of effort using a credit card, but it’s quicker and easier just to use a knife,” read one message.
The report, which issued the force with 15 learning recommendations from its findings, concluded: “We believe these incidents are not isolated or simply the behaviour of a few ‘bad apples,’” hinting at a wider culture of sexism, misogyny and threatening violence within the force.
Responding to the findings, the Met said in a statement: “We are deeply sorry to Londoners and everyone they have failed with their appalling conduct and acknowledge how this will damage the trust and confidence of many in the Met.
“Since this reprehensible behaviour was uncovered in 2017 we have taken a series of measures to hold those responsible to account and stamp out unacceptable behaviour.”
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid confirmed that a number of officers have been subject to misconduct proceedings, including one officer dismissed and one who would have been dismissed had he not already resigned. Every Met employee has also been spoken to about responsible use of social media.
Many campaign groups and women’s charities have responded to the shocking findings by calling for more action to tackle what is widely considered an institutional culture of sexism and misogyny.
“The behaviour outlined in this IOPC report is absolutely disgraceful, and illustrates clearly why so few women trust the police to support them in dangerous situations,” Ruth Davison, CEO of domestic violence charity Refuge told Stylist. “Jokes about rape and domestic abuse are never funny. But not only have the Metropolitan Police again been found using horrific, misogynistic language, some officers appear to be bragging about committing domestic abuse themselves.
“The Met is an institution that is supposed to uphold the law and protect women and girls from violence. It’s no wonder women do not feel confident to report crimes committed against them.
“Strong action must be taken and the police must rid itself of its culture of violent misogyny. This isn’t just about a few rotten apples, Refuge has repeatedly called for reform and this report today shows just how deeply misogyny runs through society. It underscores the urgent need for misogyny to be added to our hate crimes. The government has a real opportunity to make this life-saving change to the law via the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. We urge them to act – enough is enough.”
Gender equality charity the Fawcett Society added: “Reading about the messages shared between these officers sends a shiver down your spine. Racism and misogyny are never acceptable but it’s even more important that these attitudes are rooted out in the police because this is a group of people with so much power. This has to be addressed. Women, people of colour, those in the LGBTQ+ community deserve and demand better.”
“The Home Secretary has ignored the pleas of the women’s sector to ensure a proper inquiry into violence and misogyny in the police,” Solace Women’s Aid also told Stylist.
“In light of the latest report from the IOPC, which said, “We believe these incidents are not isolated or simply the behaviour of a few ‘bad apples’. We call on Priti Patel and Sadiq Khan again to make the #AngioliniInquiry a public inquiry.
“A reminder that the officers sharing this ‘banter’ are the people the victims of hate crime and male violence report to, they hand over their phones to, they give witness statements to, and they trust to investigate. #EnoughIsEnough #TooManyBadApples”
If you have experienced sexual abuse of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
