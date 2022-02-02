Many campaign groups and women’s charities have responded to the shocking findings by calling for more action to tackle what is widely considered an institutional culture of sexism and misogyny.

“The behaviour outlined in this IOPC report is absolutely disgraceful, and illustrates clearly why so few women trust the police to support them in dangerous situations,” Ruth Davison, CEO of domestic violence charity Refuge told Stylist. “Jokes about rape and domestic abuse are never funny. But not only have the Metropolitan Police again been found using horrific, misogynistic language, some officers appear to be bragging about committing domestic abuse themselves.

“The Met is an institution that is supposed to uphold the law and protect women and girls from violence. It’s no wonder women do not feel confident to report crimes committed against them.

“Strong action must be taken and the police must rid itself of its culture of violent misogyny. This isn’t just about a few rotten apples, Refuge has repeatedly called for reform and this report today shows just how deeply misogyny runs through society. It underscores the urgent need for misogyny to be added to our hate crimes. The government has a real opportunity to make this life-saving change to the law via the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. We urge them to act – enough is enough.”

Gender equality charity the Fawcett Society added: “Reading about the messages shared between these officers sends a shiver down your spine. Racism and misogyny are never acceptable but it’s even more important that these attitudes are rooted out in the police because this is a group of people with so much power. This has to be addressed. Women, people of colour, those in the LGBTQ+ community deserve and demand better.”