Just a few days ago, as Americans celebrated the 4th of July, Winfrey shared a video on her Instagram page, renaming the special day as “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day.” The backyard barbecue in Nashville was organised in honour of her ill father, who Winfrey said had no idea about the surprise.

“We wanted all his friends to be able to come and celebrate him while he was able to receive the joy”, Oprah told her long time friend Gayle King in the video message.

“Giving my father his ‘flowers’ while he’s still well enough to smell them. Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends”, Winfrey captioned the post, issuing a moving plea for everyone to “remember to celebrate each other” while you still can.