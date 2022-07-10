Oprah Winfrey’s poignant words after her father Vernon passes away contain an important message for us all
Winfrey shared publicly that her 89-year-old father had been battling cancer just a few weeks ago.
Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon has passed away.
An article published on Oprah Daily confirmed Vernon Winfrey died late on 8 July. The 89-year-old had been battling cancer.
Just a few days ago, as Americans celebrated the 4th of July, Winfrey shared a video on her Instagram page, renaming the special day as “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day.” The backyard barbecue in Nashville was organised in honour of her ill father, who Winfrey said had no idea about the surprise.
“We wanted all his friends to be able to come and celebrate him while he was able to receive the joy”, Oprah told her long time friend Gayle King in the video message.
“Giving my father his ‘flowers’ while he’s still well enough to smell them. Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends”, Winfrey captioned the post, issuing a moving plea for everyone to “remember to celebrate each other” while you still can.
Just a few days after that celebration, her father lost his battle with cancer. Winfrey has since shared a statement thanking well wishers for the support on her father’s passing.
The legendary TV personality and media mogul, who has 21.3million followers on Instagram shared a tribute with pictures of the two of them together and footage of her father sitting in his garden, surrounded by friends and family. In the accompanying post Winfrey wrote: “Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing. That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts.”
Winfrey has spoken about the influence her dad had on her on Father’s Day, attributing her phenomenal worldwide success to him, saying: “If it were not for him, I doubt if anyone in the world would know my name.”
Images: Steve Jennings/Getty Images,