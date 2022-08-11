Police have shared new CCTV footage of Owami Davies, a 24-year-old student nurse who has been missing for over a month.

The CCTV footage was taken at around 12.30pm on Thursday 7 July and shows Davies in a dark jacket, red T-shirt, light grey joggers, slider-type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder.

In the footage, she is seen walking north on London Road, Croydon. This is currently the last known recorded image of Davies.

Detective chief inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “This latest CCTV shows Owami wearing a distinctive red top and heading towards the Norbury area. I would ask members of the public who were in this area, or nearby roads, to think back and call us if they remember seeing Owami and please do not underestimate how important you call could be.