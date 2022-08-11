Owami Davies: police share new CCTV footage of missing student nurse
Owami Davies was last seen on Derby Road in west Croydon, south London, on 7 July.
Police have shared new CCTV footage of Owami Davies, a 24-year-old student nurse who has been missing for over a month.
The CCTV footage was taken at around 12.30pm on Thursday 7 July and shows Davies in a dark jacket, red T-shirt, light grey joggers, slider-type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder.
In the footage, she is seen walking north on London Road, Croydon. This is currently the last known recorded image of Davies.
Detective chief inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “This latest CCTV shows Owami wearing a distinctive red top and heading towards the Norbury area. I would ask members of the public who were in this area, or nearby roads, to think back and call us if they remember seeing Owami and please do not underestimate how important you call could be.
“CCTV enquiries are very detailed to ensure nothing is missed. Every time a person reaches a junction it can mean that several new roads have to be examined to see which way Owami went. If a member of the public can give us a positive sighting in a particular road, even if they just saw her walking, that could save hours of delay and could be a huge help in finding what has happened to Owami.”
South area commander chief superintendent Dave Stringer said that the police are doing all they can to find Davies.
“We are working closely with our colleagues in specialist crime, who are used to dealing with large, complex investigations and we are providing them all the assistance we can in this extensive inquiry. Everyone, I am sure, is hoping that Owami is safe and well and this nightmare for her friends and family will finally end.
“We understand the real anxiety that is currently felt in our community and we have additional officers patrolling to reassure you. Please do take the opportunity speak to these officers about your concerns, they are there to help you and answer any questions you may have.”
Davies, from Grays, Essex, was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road in west Croydon, south London, on 7 July.
She left her family home in Grays three days earlier on Monday 4 July.
Five people have been arrested during the course of the investigation and have since been released on bail.
Davies’s mother Nicol Davies has appealed to the public for information and help to find her daughter.
“It is obvious that someone out there has seen something, someone out there knows something, someone out there heard something,” she said at New Scotland Yard last week.
“I am begging, I am asking for the public’s help, from the people, to say if you know, if you have heard or seen her, or she passed you, please speak up. All we really want is to find her, all we really need is for her to come home or to know her whereabouts.
“I sit here as a desperate mother at the mercy of anyone that knows or heard something to help me find my baby, that’s all I’m asking, just help to find her.”
Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4622. Information provided will be handled sensitively and anyone who comes forward to assist officers will be given every support.
Image: Met Police