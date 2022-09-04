If you’ve been keeping an eye on the news at all over the last week, you’ll no doubt have seen the pictures coming in from Pakistan, where widespread floods have led to over a third of the country being submerged.

The result of unprecedented monsoon rains, the floods have destroyed millions of buildings, bridges and roads and impacted the lives of more than 33 million people – with the country’s southern districts of Balochistan and Sindh worst affected.

So far, more than 1,200 people – including over 400 children – have died as a result of the disaster, which humanitarian workers expect to get worse as the monsoon season, which stretches from June until the end of September, continues.

With so many people displaced – and concern over an increase in diseases beginning to rise – aid workers have appealed for donations and support from countries around the world to help those affected. Here’s everything you need to know about the situation so far, including how you can do your bit to help.