Pantone colour report 2023: Tender Peach, Rose Violet and Persian Jewel are just some of the shades you need to know this year
Pantone’s 2023 colour report is here – and the future is looking brightly coloured.

Since 1963, Pantone has been the global authority on colour. From our bedrooms to our wardrobes, we’ve emulated its vibrant colour of the year shades like Very Peri, Living Coral, Ultra Violet, Radiant Orchid and 2023’s Viva Magenta, so when they say something is a trend, we listen. And you best believe that we were all ears when it released its full 2023 colour report, featuring some surprisingly striking hues. 

According to the experts, colours for 2023/2024 are expressive of a new reality. Sounds exciting.

“Striving forward into the future with elation and anticipation, colours \for Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 signify our desire to communicate the joy of creativity and design joy into our lives,” it explains. “Encouraging exploration and experimentation, these colour combinations open space for free, fun, and inclusive colour imaginings.”

Think bright, bold and rich, with names like Burnt Sienna, High Visibility and Carnival Glass. They’re described as “a friendly mix of joyful tones” designed to encourage vitality and enthusiasm, whether we wear them or decorate with them.

And after the last few years, we do all need a bit of vibrancy in our lives.

How many will you be trying out?

