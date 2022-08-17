Speaking to Sky News, SNP MP Ian Blackford agreed that a woman would be better for the role. “I think it’s important that we get the policy right, I think it’s important that we implement it and I would have thought, as a principle, it would be far better that women are in these posts than anyone else,” he said. “It’s a policy that we should all be proud of. At the end of the day, I think there should be a priority of having women in place in these posts.”

A spokesperson for the Period Dignity Working Group later defended Grant’s appointment, saying he was the “strongest candidate,” telling the BBC: “The role builds on some fantastic work which has been gathering speed across the Tay region for several years, led by a passionate group of people of all genders, ages and backgrounds.

“By changing the culture, encouraging debate and removing the stigma around periods, we look forward to supporting the delivery of this important work across the region.” It also added that Mr Grant would not comment on the controversy over his appointment.

However, Twitter was not convinced. “You couldn’t make this stuff up,” tweeted one user. Another wrote: “Scotland has appointed its first ever period dignity officer, and it’s a MAN, wtf. He could be the nicest bloke in the world, but what does he or any man (including me) know about periods? I’ll tell you what we know, nothing, we know NOTHING, this has to be reversed.”

After so much outrage, whether the decision will be overturned remains to be seen.