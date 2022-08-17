Period Products Act: why Scotland’s decision to appoint a male period dignity officer has caused so much outrage
As Scotland made history with its Period Products Act this week, it also drew widespread criticism online for the appointment of a male period dignity officer.
History was made this week as Scotland became the first country in the world to make free access to period products in schools, colleges and universities a legal right. Legislation now dictates that councils and education providers in the country must ensure period products are free to anyone who needs them, after a report by Girlguiding found that one in 10 students said they or their families can’t afford period products.
While the move was widely praised by period poverty campaigners, the landmark Period Products Act was somewhat overshadowed by controversy after a man named Jason Grant was appointed as Dundee’s first period dignity officer. Critics on social media said that the role should have gone to a woman or someone who menstruates, as it involves travelling around the region to discuss free access to period products in schools and having conversations about the menopause.
“Men can be supportive of women’s rights without having to lead it. It’s bizarre that from a country which has nearly 3 million women and girls, they felt that it was right to appoint a man,” wrote activist group Men Against Violence on Twitter.
A 2018 survey by period brand Thinx found that over 58% of women have felt a sense of embarrassment simply because they were on their period. As such, many critics took issue with Grant’s lack of lived experience of menstruation, accusing the organisation of “mansplaining” to those who have periods.
“It is incomprehensible that a young male without lived experience of menstruation is an appropriate person to address the needs of pre-pubescent girls at this vulnerable stage of development,” added Scottish MP Neale Hanvey.
Speaking to Sky News, SNP MP Ian Blackford agreed that a woman would be better for the role. “I think it’s important that we get the policy right, I think it’s important that we implement it and I would have thought, as a principle, it would be far better that women are in these posts than anyone else,” he said. “It’s a policy that we should all be proud of. At the end of the day, I think there should be a priority of having women in place in these posts.”
A spokesperson for the Period Dignity Working Group later defended Grant’s appointment, saying he was the “strongest candidate,” telling the BBC: “The role builds on some fantastic work which has been gathering speed across the Tay region for several years, led by a passionate group of people of all genders, ages and backgrounds.
“By changing the culture, encouraging debate and removing the stigma around periods, we look forward to supporting the delivery of this important work across the region.” It also added that Mr Grant would not comment on the controversy over his appointment.
However, Twitter was not convinced. “You couldn’t make this stuff up,” tweeted one user. Another wrote: “Scotland has appointed its first ever period dignity officer, and it’s a MAN, wtf. He could be the nicest bloke in the world, but what does he or any man (including me) know about periods? I’ll tell you what we know, nothing, we know NOTHING, this has to be reversed.”
After so much outrage, whether the decision will be overturned remains to be seen.
Image: Grainger PR