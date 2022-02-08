Like so many 17-year-olds around the world, Sandhya Basnet spends her time studying, seeing friends and filming dance videos for TikTok. But for a handful of days every month, she has other things on her mind, things that worry her and distract her from the lessons she’s learning in school – the lessons she hopes will one day propel her into a future as a banker or a nurse.

What if my period comes while I’m at school? When and where will I change my sanitary pad? How many classes will I have to miss this month? To be a young woman in Lahan, a city in south-eastern Nepal, is to be in constant fear of your period and the disruption it will inevitably cause.