To say that 2022 has been a rollercoaster would be a significant understatement. For most of us, the past 10 months have felt like the unfortunate combination of watching train wreck after train wreck, all while treading water as we try to keep our heads above the waves.

In other words: it’s been a lot.

From the war in Ukraine to political turmoil on home soil, the ever-rising cost of living and growing concerns about climate change, the news has fed into an endless cycle of disbelief, anxiety and rage. And the year’s not even over yet.

So it’s no wonder that Collins Dictionary has selected “permacrisis” as its word of the year for 2022.