The body of a woman has been found in a park in south London in connection to the investigation into the disappearance of nursing assistant Petra Srncova.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that a member of the public discovered the body in Camberwell’s Brunswick Park yesterday morning (Sunday 12 December). Officers who attended the scene then confirmed that the woman was deceased.

The body is yet to be formally identified – but the police confirmed that Srncova’s family have been informed of the latest developments.