Petra Srncova: a body has been found in the search for the missing nursing assistant
- Lauren Geall
Women have been voicing their concerns online following reports that a body has been found in connection to the disappearance of 32-year-old nursing assistant Petra Srncova, who is thought to have gone missing on her way home from work.
The body of a woman has been found in a park in south London in connection to the investigation into the disappearance of nursing assistant Petra Srncova.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that a member of the public discovered the body in Camberwell’s Brunswick Park yesterday morning (Sunday 12 December). Officers who attended the scene then confirmed that the woman was deceased.
The body is yet to be formally identified – but the police confirmed that Srncova’s family have been informed of the latest developments.
While the death is currently being treated as “unexplained,” with initial enquiries suggesting that circumstances are “not suspicious,” women have been voicing their concern online in reference to the number of high-profile disappearances of women which have taken place across the capital over the last two years.
Srncova – who was last seen in the Camberwell area on 28 November – was reported missing by a concerned colleague on 3 December after she failed to turn up for work. It is thought that she went missing while travelling home from work at Evelina Children’s Hospital.
A man who had been arrested in connection with her disappearance was released on bail on Saturday pending further enquiries.
This morning’s developments come after Labour MP Harriet Harman launched an appeal for information on her constituent over the weekend.
“Petra is missing, and we want people to help the police find her,” she said at a press conference held in her constituency of Camberwell on Saturday afternoon.
“She’s been missing for quite a few days now, she’s only 32, she’s from the Czech Republic, her parents of course are desperately worried about her, and I feel we’ve all got a particular responsibility to try and find her because she was away from her home country, away from her family, here working for our national health service.”
She visited the scene outside Brunswick Park this morning to lay flowers and pay her condolences.
“RIP Petra Srncova,” she wrote. “Deepest sympathy to her family.”
Forensic officers remain on scene in south London this morning as the investigation continues.
