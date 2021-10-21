Police in Nottinghamshire are investigating 12 reports of women being injected with needles on nights out within the past fortnight, leading to calls for a boycott of nightclubs by student groups in at least 30 towns and cities in the UK.

19-year-old university student Zara Owens wrote on Facebook that she had woken up with “zero recollection” of her evening at Pryzm nightclub in Nottingham. The following morning, she had no hangover but was experiencing a “sharp, agonising pain” in her leg and could not walk without limping.