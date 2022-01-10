How many of us breeze past a shop window and see a plus-size mannequin? Go on… I’ll wait!

Plus-size mannequins are pretty rare to come across, with the dress forms historically represented by a petite frame that society has deemed ideal (specifically a size 8-10 in the UK).

This has left many of us who dare to be outside of the “normal figure” wondering if the outfits placed on these mannequins will look good on us as we venture into stores up and down the country.

It’s something that most of us have become so used to that we barely acknowledge how damaging it is. We look at these mannequins and ask ourselves whether the fabric will cling too tightly to our fupas or whether it will fit well around our breasts.