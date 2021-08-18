Last Thursday (12 August), the city of Plymouth bore witness to the UK’s worst mass shooting in a decade. The gunman behind the attack – who was later named as 22-year-old Jake Davison – shot two women, two men and a three-year-old girl before turning the gun on himself.

When news of the shooting first broke, it was met with widespread shock and horror. But since then, much of the conversation surrounding the incident, especially online, has revolved around blame.

From a horrific viral tweet (which has since been removed by Twitter) urging the “women of Plymouth” to take responsibility for allowing Davison to feel isolated and “without hope” (an assumption based on his connections to so-called ‘incel’ ideology), to the endless theories suggesting that his autism diagnosis and mental health struggles explain his propensity for violence (they don’t), the commentary surrounding the shooting has been relentless and, in many cases, incredibly damaging.