Whistleblowing on police misconduct

Chantelle Lunt, a Black Lives Matter activist, 34, from Merseyside, served in the police force from 2017-2018.

During her time as a trainee officer, she tells Stylist that she witnessed open sexism and sexual harassment towards female officers.

As a Black woman in the force, Lunt says she was met with a lot of hostility, particularly as she was “not viewed as beautiful by western standards”. “You get a lot of anger from men. There’s so much toxic masculinity and lad culture within the force.”

Lunt recalls inappropriate behaviour, including sexual comments and physical harassment, being laughed off by senior staff, with predatory officers being labelled as “sharks” to excuse their behaviour.

From officers she was warned never to be alone with, to multiple complaints made against one of her male colleagues who was visiting the addresses of women he’d pulled over on duty and harassing them, the sexism and racism Lunt experienced led her to file an official report.

After reporting multiple counts of bullying and misogynistic behaviour against her to her superiors, Lunt says she was ostracised by her colleagues for whistleblowing and “breaking the cop code”.

“They call it the blue wall of silence; it’s an unspoken rule that you don’t tell on other police officers because then you lose the people that are supposed to back you up.”

A Merseyside Police spokesperson told Stylist: “We are aware of allegations made by Chantelle Lunt about incidents and behaviours at Merseyside Police. Officers from our Professional Standards department are currently assessing this information.

“We demand the highest possible standards from our officers and staff at all times, and the public quite rightly have high expectations of everyone employed here.

“Merseyside Police is committed to ensuring we meet those expectations, and our dedicated Professional Standards Department thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct by anyone employed by the force so that staff and the public can have the utmost confidence in Merseyside Police.

“We have improved and simplified mechanisms to encourage officers and staff to report any concerns of wrongdoing, unethical behaviour or inappropriate activity by those who work for Merseyside Police, and to do so anonymously and in confidence through our Confidential Reporting App.

“It is essential that police officers and staff act with respect, professionalism and integrity at all times – to each other and the public - and that as a Force we take swift and robust action to investigate anyone whose behaviour falls short of those high standards.”