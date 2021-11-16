A BBC investigation has found that more than 2,500 police officers and staff are working without the appropriate level of vetting.

Figures obtained through Freedom of Information requests show more than a quarter of UK forces have not checked all personnel to meet national guidelines introduced in 2006.

As per the BBC, vetting involves a series of background checks on people wanting to join the police – looking at everything from past convictions, behaviour of family and friends, or financial problems that may leave an applicant open to corruption.

The murder of Sarah Everard by police officer Wayne Couzens shone a spotlight on police vetting procedures. As the Independent reports, Couzens had passed several rounds of vetting, including enhanced checks for armed roles, at three different forces, but three alleged incidents of indecent exposure in 2015 and in February this year were not fully investigated.