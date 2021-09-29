Today, as former police officer Wayne Couzens is due to appear in court today facing sentencing for kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021, new figures reveal that women have been killed by at least 15 serving or former police officers in the UK since 2009.

33-year-old Everard disappeared as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of 3 March.