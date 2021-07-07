On 5 July, the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons with 365 votes to 265, with all but three members of the Conservative Party voting for it.

The bill, which proposes new police powers when it comes to protests, was approved by MPs in spite of mounting warnings over human rights and questions over whether police want or need the powers.

The wide-ranging authoritarian legislation also cracks down on trespassing, which puts Gypsy, Roma and Traveller groups at risk and threatens to push rough sleepers deeper into homelessness.

The bill originally passed its second reading in March, and its passage through the House of Commons was delayed due to the backlash it received.

Protesters calling to “Kill the Bill” have taken to the streets and filled social media feeds for months now. But what does it really mean for us?