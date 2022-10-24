4 easy ways to make your voice heard amid the chaos of UK politics

As Westminster continues to lurch from crisis to crisis, chances are you’ve been thinking and talking about politics a lot more than usual. In just over a month, Liz Truss tanked the pound, U-turned on her disastrous mini-budget, lost two out of three of her picks for offices of state, and then resigned as the shortest-lived prime minister ever – one for the history books.

There are now many thousands of people across the UK with very strong feelings who are wondering how to have their voices heard.

While many of us have been distracted by the implosion of the Conservative party after weeks of political and economic turmoil, the Public Order Bill was back in parliament earlier this month. The bill seeks to criminalise effective means of protest and should be of concern to anyone who believes in the right to having their voice heard.