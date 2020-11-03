When election day came around every four years on that first Tuesday in November, we’d walk hand in hand together, her head held even higher than usual as she strode purposefully down the pavement to fulfil her civic duty. We’d queue up at the local school-turned-polling-centre so she could cast her ballot, me waiting outside, watching the rush of determined faces, for once not minding that they had to wait in line – New Yorkers really, really hate waiting in line. Most were even happy to make chit chat with strangers (another thing New Yorkers don’t particularly enjoy). We often think of elections as dividing lines, pitting people against one another, but my election day memories are ones of harmony: slow-moving, choreographed performances of humans craving change, quietly demanding their voices be heard.

Since I’ve been able to vote myself, I’ve barely lived in the US. I initially moved to the UK as a 20-year-old undergraduate in 2002. My Americanness instantly made me a mini-celeb in my university’s college, swiftly earning me the moniker ‘American Jen’, which I quickly learned wasn’t really a compliment.

I’d arrived on UK soil at a tricky time for Americans abroad: Bush Jr. was unpopular in England with the Iraq War looming, and Americans were viewed with mistrust and generally looked down upon. This isn’t conjecture; I was regularly told by “friends” how much they dislike Americans. Some joked I should just pretend to be Canadian.

“But I’m not even American-American,” I’d proclaim. “I’m a New Yorker!”