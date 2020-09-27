Following Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death at the age of 87 last week, attention across America has been turned towards who might take over her seat on the US Supreme Court. It may seem shocking to see the conversation shift so quickly towards who will ‘replace’ Ginsburg – especially when she’s become the first woman to lie in state at the US Capitol – but with weeks to go until the 3 November election, her death has come at a particularly crucial time for American politics.

This was something that Ginsburg was all-too-aware of. In a statement from her death bed, she told her granddaughter that “my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed”.