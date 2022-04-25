If you’ve checked the news at all today, chances are you’ve seen reports of the ridiculous claims made against Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, this weekend.

In yesterday’s edition of the Mail On Sunday, the newspaper’s political editor said that several Conservative MPs had claimed that Rayner tries to distract the prime minister when she goes head-to-head with him during PMQs by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

A spokesperson for Angela Rayner has, of course, dismissed the story as “categorically untrue”, and MPs from across the political spectrum have criticised the story for its misogynistic and sexist nature.