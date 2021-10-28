Yesterday (27 October), Rishi Sunak unveiled his autumn 2021 Budget in the House of Commons. The Budget – which sets out the government’s tax and spending plans for the year ahead – included plans to raise the National Living Wage to £9.50 an hour, as well as tax relief for museums and galleries and extra funding for schools.

But despite all of these seemingly positive announcements, the Budget wasn’t particularly good news.

Just this morning, living standards think tank The Resolution Foundation warned that the higher taxes outlined in the Budget would mean that, by 2026-27, tax as a share of the economy would reach its highest level since 1950 (amounting to an increase per household since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister of £3,000). And charities have also warned that the Budget failed to address a number of crucial areas – including the proper funding of NHS mental health services.