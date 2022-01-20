It all started with a Christmas party. At the end of November last year, reports emerged claiming that staff had attended parties at Number 10 during the 2020 festive season – the first of a long list of social events which would be unveiled during various leaks over the following months.

But none of these reports hit quite so hard as the one that emerged on 11 January. This time, a leaked email surfaced showing the prime minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting as many as 100 people to “socially distanced” drinks in the garden of Number 10 on May 20, 2020, when England was still in the midst of the first full coronavirus lockdown.

At PMQs the next day, after social media had erupted in outrage, Boris Johnson was forced to apologise and admit that he had attended the gathering for 25 minutes before returning to his office – but insisted that he thought the gathering was a “work event” and asked that further discussion was left until the results of Sue Gray’s investigation into the scandal was concluded.