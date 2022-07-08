Remember that cartoon meme of the dog drinking coffee while everything burns down around it? Well, it feels pretty apt right now, doesn’t it?

Prime minister (for now) Boris Johnson has announced he’ll be stepping down as party leader after no fewer than 59 MPs resigned from government in 48 hours – the highest number of Downing Street resignations in modern history.

Such is the scale of the departures that it has led to huge gaps in the running of parliament – a situation summed up by the fact we’ve had three education secretaries in as many days.