What do the general public think about the proposed circuit breaker?

If the Stylist team’s morning meeting is anything to go by, people are divided over the Labour party’s circuit breaker suggestion. Here are two very different responses from team members:

“I’m frustrated that these kinds of nationwide restrictions are potentially being put in place with so little warning.”

Junior digital writer Lauren Gaell says: “I have very mixed feelings about the prospect of a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown over the half-term period. While I’m fully behind the idea of putting in restrictions to curb the spread of the virus and potentially save lives, I’m frustrated that these kinds of nationwide restrictions are potentially being put in place with so little warning.

“For the first time in 2020, I’ve booked to stay in an Airbnb for two nights over the half-term break. It’s nothing fancy – I’m staying at a small cottage near the beach in Kent – but knowing I’ve had something to look forward to since I first booked at the beginning of September has been one of the main things getting me through this period.

“The idea of a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown – with stay-at-home orders and restrictions on travel – means I’d have to cancel my break. As someone who moved back home during the pandemic and hasn’t been able to see many friends at all, I’m scared that the one ounce of ‘fun’ I had planned in 2020 isn’t even going to happen.

“I know it sounds selfish, but I’m secretly willing that the government doesn’t put a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown in place – at least until I’m back from my long-awaited escape.”