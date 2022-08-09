Bills will rise to £4,200 by January – so why has Boris Johnson ruled out immediate cost of living measures?
Boris Johnson has been accused of allowing a “summer of drift” as hundreds of thousands join the grassroots cost of living campaign, Enough Is Enough.
As we continue to reel from the latest cost of living announcements, the news that the latest Ofgem energy bill forecast will hit more than £4,200 in January has dealt another blow to families across the UK. Cornwall Insight has said that bills will increase to around £3,582 in October, from £1,971 today, before rising even further in the New Year, pushing more people into fuel poverty.
But despite this moment of crisis, just yesterday Boris Johnson was accused of allowing a “summer of drift” after ruling out new and crucial support measures until a new prime minister is in place.
A spokesperson for the prime minister shared that there were no plans for a Cobra meeting to address the cost of living crisis, despite former prime minister Gordon Brown calling for one. Instead, Downing Street said it would be for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to work out a plan for dealing with the economic situation when the new leader is in post in a month’s time.
As Number 10 admitted “bigger challenges” for family budgets “are coming towards the end of the year,” they said it would be a matter for the successful candidate to decide whether to take action to help.
Through their Help For Households scheme, the government is providing direct support to millions of people to “help them with their energy bills this winter”.
However, many believe this doesn’t go far enough, and in response to perceived government inaction, over 100,000 people have joined the newly launched grassroots campaign Enough Is Enough within its first 24 hours.
Backed by unions including Tribune, Acorn and individuals such as Labour MPs Zarah Sultana and Ian Byrne, Enough Is Enough is promising to fight the cost of living crisis through rallies, community groups and picket lines.
On its website, it promotes the group’s five clear demands as:
1. A real pay rise
2. Slash energy bills
3. End food poverty
4. Decent homes for all
5. Tax the rich
“Energy bills are rocketing while fossil fuel giants make record profits. It’s set to get worse, with the energy price cap expected to soar to nearly £4000 this winter. This increase will drag people under the poverty line, causing many to choose between heating and eating,” it continues.
“The government must face up to the reality that millions of people cannot take this price hike. As an immediate measure, the October price hike should be cancelled and the significantly lower pre-April price cap restored, at £1,277 per year.
“But that’s just the start: to address this long-term, energy companies must be brought into public ownership, with public investment in renewable energy to break the power of the oil giants.”
What is clear is that while politicians pass the buck and skirt around the issue, the cost of living is making the prospect of living in the UK scarier, and verging on impossible. As a new poll reveals that more than two in five people believe the government is not taking the cost of living crisis seriously, the announcement of greater support must come soon to protect those most in need.
