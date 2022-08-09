As we continue to reel from the latest cost of living announcements, the news that the latest Ofgem energy bill forecast will hit more than £4,200 in January has dealt another blow to families across the UK. Cornwall Insight has said that bills will increase to around £3,582 in October, from £1,971 today, before rising even further in the New Year, pushing more people into fuel poverty.

But despite this moment of crisis, just yesterday Boris Johnson was accused of allowing a “summer of drift” after ruling out new and crucial support measures until a new prime minister is in place.