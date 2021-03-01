Thanks to the ‘roadmap’ announced on 22 February, we now have a rough idea of how Boris Johnson hopes to steer England out of the coronavirus crisis. (The devolved governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own Covid-19 exit strategies.) If all goes to plan – and that is, as ever, a spectacularly big if – people in England could be picnicking with friends by 29 March, back in our hairdressers’ chairs by 12 April, and (in what currently seems like a laughably fragile fantasy) dancing in nightclubs by 21 June.

But while there is a plan for extricating ourselves from the grip of the pandemic, critics say it doesn’t contain enough detail about how women will be supported.

“One UN study analysing how different countries responded to Covid-19 suggested that the UK had not put in place a single policy to address gender violence, help women to deal with the social impact of the crisis or bolster women’s employment and economic security,” says Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who sits on the Women and Equalities Committee.