“We’re talking about survival being criminalised,” reads a quote plastered on the wall of the Institute of Contemporary Arts’ latest exhibition, Decriminalised Futures.

The installation, which runs until 22 May 2022, covers different feminist perspectives on sex work and the interwoven issues faced by sex workers, people of colour, trans people, migrants and disabled people.

The work of 13 international artists speaks to the multiplicity of contemporary sex worker experiences, from social justice and labour rights to anti-austerity work, and queer and trans liberation.