In recent weeks, the government has also added new measures to the bill to further strengthen the law, including creating a new offence of non-fatal strangulation, extending an offence to cover the threat to disclose intimate images, and clarifying the law to further clamp down on claims of ‘rough sex gone wrong’ in cases involving death or serious injury.

How have campaigners reacted to the domestic abuse act?

Domestic violence charity Refuge has said it is delighted by progressive provisions in the Act but disappointed by key omissions – the failure to protect migrant women and to amend aspects of the Universal Credit system that facilitates and exacerbates economic abuse. It added that the commitment to make available many more emergency beds must be met with adequate funding, arguing that the £125 million pledged “falls way short” of the estimated £174 million pounds needed to ensure funding matches need.

“Refuge is delighted that the domestic abuse bill has completed the parliamentary process and has been signed into law with royal assent,” said Ruth Davison, Refuge chief executive. “However, Refuge is concerned that the Act fails to ensure protection and support is available for all migrant women and address the aspects of the Universal Credit system that facilitates and exacerbates economic abuse, namely the single household payment and five-week delay.”