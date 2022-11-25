The amendment to the Online Safety Bill comes amid a disturbing surge in technology, including hidden cameras and editing software, used to make and share fake pornographic images.

It will take the form of a series of new offences, including sharing an intimate image without consent – as well as the more serious charge of doing so based on intent to cause humiliation, alarm or distress and for obtaining sexual gratification.

In addition, people who share non-consensual deepfake images or threaten to do so will also face prosecution, along with those who install equipment that enables such images to be taken.