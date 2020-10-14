How you can help the #EndSARS movement from the UK

What is SARS?

Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad was founded in 1992 to tackle the problem of violent crime in the country’s capital, Lagos.

According to The New York Times, the unit operated as a “faceless, 15-member team that travelled in two unmarked buses, its officers wearing neither uniforms nor name tags”. It’s said that the unit was allowed to operate anonymously in order to help them tackle the gangs which were operating in Lagos at the time.

However, as the unit has grown and spread across the country, it has become notorious for abuse, as the faceless nature of its officers has made it hard to hold them accountable when things go wrong.

Nowadays, they are known for targeting young, well-dressed people and shaking them down for money. They have been accused of torturing, abusing and killing those who resist the searches.