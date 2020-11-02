“I voted for Trump in 2016, but I won’t be doing that this time”

On social media, I don’t get involved with politics. I’m not one to engage in political debates. I feel as if it’s a whole lot of talking and fighting with no one changing their minds. I made one political post two months ago voicing my support for Biden/Harris and I was attacked. Keep in mind, several of my Facebook friends are those who still reside in the southern region of the state and are “Trumpers”. However, I stopped playing mute at that point, because it was important to me to express my support for my candidate, no matter what others said.

The issues that are most important me now when I choose who to vote for are healthcare, LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights and criminal justice reform.

I am a former law enforcement officer who had to leave the field due to my disability (my choice). I have seen how Obamacare negatively affected some people once it was enacted – my parents’ insurance costs went up $20K a year.

However, as a member of the disability and chronic illness community, I have seen how lapsed insurance, or no insurance, can financially destroy or fail to provide basic necessities to those who need medication, equipment, treatment and hospitals to survive. Proving that you are a disabled person and receiving disability is extremely difficult. I need ostomy supplies in order to have waste exit my body – I can’t walk around shitting on myself all the time! I have had nine urology appointments in the past 18 days due to my illness and, yes, they were essential. How could I afford a lapse in insurance for even a day? I don’t know the answer to the healthcare question, but too many Americans aren’t covered and I want a plan to see what would happen to me and many like me if we find ourselves in such a predicament. As evidenced by Covid-19, our insurance should not be tied to employment.