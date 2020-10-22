Yesterday (21 October), a plea for free school meals to be extended over the half-term holidays was rejected in the House of Commons. The motion would have extended free school meal provision for disadvantaged children over Christmas and Easter, but MPs voted 322 to 261 against it.

Earlier in the day at PMQs, Boris Johnson argued that low-income families were supported by the benefits system, saying: “We will continue to use the benefits system and all the systems of income to support children throughout the holidays as well.”