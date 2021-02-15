On 24 March 2020, the UK was in shock. The night before, Boris Johnson had spoken directly to the nation via a live television broadcast, announcing the first UK-wide lockdown in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus. Suddenly, millions of people were separated from their partners, relatives and friends. Hundreds of thousands of British residents who were abroad on holiday or work trips were scrambling to get home as soon as possible. And businesses up and down the country were shutting their doors, with no idea when – or if – they’d open them again.

Against that backdrop, it was hard to summon much anger (or let’s be honest, even to notice) when the government announced it would not be forcing businesses to publish their gender pay gap data in 2020. In a statement, minister for women and equalities Liz Truss acknowledged the “unprecedented uncertainty and pressure” employers were facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding: “We feel it is only right to suspend enforcement of gender pay gap reporting this year.”