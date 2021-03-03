“It simply says this is not a priority when it absolutely is,” Whitehouse tells Stylist. “Transparency is such a basic requirement here and delays on providing that transparency simply says ‘it’s not an essential right now’.”

For Whitehouse, who has also been campaigning for a temporary right to furlough to be introduced for working parents, gender pay gap reporting is important not just because it provides transparency, but also because it’s only through data like this that we’ll be able to understand the situation women are facing post-pandemic.

“There has never been more need for gender pay gap reporting – only through transparency will we get equality,” she explains. “The Institute for Fiscal Studies found that mothers were 47% more likely to have lost their jobs or quit during lockdown compared to fathers, and according to a recent McKinsey report, women’s job losses due to Covid-19 are 1.8 times greater than men.

“Alongside consistent gender pay gap reporting, we are calling on the government to urgently introduce legislation requiring employers to report on ethnicity and disability pay gaps. Tracking what happens to women’s pay is vital to building a fairer future and holding employers to account.”