“It was an absolute shock to know these things still existed, let alone had been seen by anyone,” Georgie tells Stylist. “I was just in crisis mode.” Prompted by a friend, Georgie called the police.

A so-called ‘revenge porn’ law has been in place in England and Wales since 2015. Previously, the distribution of private images might have been prosecuted under malicious communications legislation, but this newer law was meant to create a specific offence for the digital age: to target distribution without the person’s consent and with the intention of causing them distress.

But, just six years later, experts are calling for the government to do more. To go further in the upcoming Online Safety Bill and address the now obvious failings of the 2015 legislation and future-proof the law with regards to new forms of violence against women and girls (VAWG).

A committee will report any bill amendment plans by 10 December – but what needs to change?