Matt Navarra, a social media consultant with over 90,000 Twitter followers and 15 years’ experience analysing online trends, says that “people’s online behaviour has changed a lot over Covid. People are spending more time online than ever before.” During lockdown, the average screen time for adults in the UK surged to 45 hours a week. “We live in an attention economy: brands have to find a way to grab our focus,” explains Navarra.

While usage of social media always adapts and evolves according to the tools at our disposal – Reels and IGTV, for example, have moved the focus away from still images – Navarra believes that infographics have accelerated this process for two reasons.

“Firstly, infographics perform incredibly well with Instagram’s algorithm and so it becomes a virtuous circle where engagement drives more engagement.

“Secondly, different government bodies have started to use these sorts of techniques and tactics to share information with the general public, and so we have become used to consuming information in a more visual way.”