It’s clear that Sunak, 42, makes his wife, Akshata Murthy, and their two daughters Krishna, 11, and Anoushka, nine, a priority, with reports that the family may be the first to reject the Downing Street address that comes with the job and remain instead at their Kensington townhouse, allowing his youngest daughter to walk to school and minimise disruption to their lives.

So far, so understandable.

Indeed, Sunak told Grazia magazine back in June that when his daughters were small, he was able to spend a lot of time looking after them, saying, “Probably my wife would tell you that when our girls were babies to toddlers, I probably did the bulk of [the childcare]. I love it, and I’ve really missed it.”

He’s been vocal about how lucky he has been to be around for his children, and according to The Telegraph, following his July resignation he told fathers in the school playground how much he was enjoying doing the school run. But is he on the class WhatsApp groups?